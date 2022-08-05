Moscow says ready to discuss prisoner exchange with Washington through agreed channel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is ready to discuss prisoner exchange with Washington only through the channel previously agreed upon by the presidents of the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“We are ready to discuss this topic, but only through the channel that was agreed upon by the presidents of the two countries,” he said.

Lavrov stressed that this channel remains relevant.

“If the Americans decide to resort to public diplomacy again and make loud statements that they are going to take such-and-such steps, that is their business, and I would even say that this is their problem. The Americans often do not stand for quiet professional work on this and many other topics,” the topic diplomat added.

News.Az