Moscow says Russia in contact on situation in Garabagh, awaits Türkiye’s request

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that Russia is now holding contacts on the situation in Garabagh, including with the Azerbaijani side.

The Foreign Ministry of Russia will make a statement on the results of these contacts, Zakharova said, News.Az reports citing Caliber.az.

"Now we have contacts, including with the Azerbaijani side. I think that in the near future, a relevant statement will be made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the results of the contacts," the diplomat said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry announced the beginning of anti-terrorist measures of local nature in the Garabagh region.

Furthermore, Zakharova said Moscow has not yet received any official requests from Türkiye to hold a quadripartite meeting on Garabagh.

On September 16, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had proposed that the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia hold a quadripartite meeting on Garabagh.

"We have seen materials on this issue in the media, but we have not yet received official appeals from the Turkish side," she added.

Zakharova stressed that Russia maintains a close dialogue with Türkiye on various international issues, including the situation in the South Caucasus.

News.Az