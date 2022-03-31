Moscow says talks with Kyiv should be ‘meaningful’

Moscow considers talks with Kyiv should be prepared and meaningful, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

He noted that Ankara proposed to organize another meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba.

Rudenko said he is unaware of the details of the planned meeting. “Russia has never ignored contacts, but such meetings should be prepared and meaningful,” the deputy FM added.

Several rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held in Belarus so far, and the last talks were held via video link on March 14, with no concrete results achieved yet.

On March 10, the Turkish city of Antalya hosted the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the war began on Feb. 24.

Although the sides failed to reach an agreement on a cease-fire, they agreed to continue negotiations over the conflict.

