Moscow says 'too early' to discuss possibility of US military bases in Armenia

It is too early to discuss the possibility of US military bases being established in Armenia, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS, News.Az reports.

"It's too early to talk about it," he said when asked whether the appearance of US military bases in the republic should be expected due to changes in Yerevan's policy.Earlier, the final joint statement of the Armenia-US strategic dialogue session indicated that the sides will strengthen interaction in the security field and aim to raise the status of cooperation to the level of strategic partnership.

