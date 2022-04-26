Moscow says ‘too early to talk about mediators in talks with Ukraine’

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it is too early to talk about mediators at this stage of the Moscow-Kyiv talks.

The Ukrainian negotiators do not talk about mediation as such at the previous stages of the talks, Lavrov said at a news conference on Tuesday following a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“I think it is too early to talk about mediators at this stage. We want to get an answer to the last version of the draft document, which we handed over 10-12 days ago, and which the Ukrainian negotiators did not report to their president [Volodymyr Zelenskyy],” Russia’s top diplomat said.

Lavrov underlined that Russia favors a negotiated solution to the situation in Ukraine.

“If the Ukrainian side continues its policy, the talks are unlikely to have results,” he added.

