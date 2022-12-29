Moscow says trilateral statements ‘basis’ for normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trilateral statements adopted are the basis for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said at a weekly press conference in Moscow, News.Az reports.

The spokesperson noted that Russia in its mediation mission takes into account allied relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Moscow relies on the whole range of top-level trilateral statements [signed on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders after the second Karabakh war], which are the basis for the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku,” Zakharova added

News.Az