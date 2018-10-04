Moscow says welcomes all positive trends in Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow welcomes all the positive trends in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a press conference Oct. 4.

“We welcome all the positive trends,” she said. “Presently, it is important to develop them and not to damage with careless rhetoric. For our part, we will render all the necessary assistance to these positive trends.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

