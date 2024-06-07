+ ↺ − 16 px

The West is sorely mistaken if it thinks that it can lie and wriggle its way out of responsibility for strikes on Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), News.Az reports citing TASS.

"With this conniving, these lies and hypocrisy the West hopes to avoid responsibility for destructive activities, for what they have allowed the Kyiv regime to do now," the diplomat said, referring to the West's permission for Kyiv to use supplied weapons to strike deep into Russia."But allow me to disappoint them. They will not avoid responsibility, they will not succeed," the spokeswoman emphasized.Zakharova noted that the Ukrainian armed forces attacked residential neighbourhoods in Belgorod with American HIMARS multiple rocket launchers a few hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized strikes on Russian territory. "That is, American weapons were used by the Kyiv regime on civilian objects in practice, in a real terrorist act," the diplomat summarized.

News.Az