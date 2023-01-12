Moscow says Yerevan missed chance to hold another round of peace talks with Baku
Yerevan has missed a chance to hold another round of peace talks with Baku, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said at a weekly briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.
“Unfortunately, Armenia failed to benefit from a regular round of negotiations with Azerbaijan in Moscow on December 23, 2022. Our offer still stands,” she said.
Zakharova reiterated Moscow’s readiness to provide a platform for talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers.