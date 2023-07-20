Moscow sees ‘good chance’ for holding meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a good chance for holding a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Maria Zakharova, said at a weekly briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"As soon as we get specific information about the date of the meeting from the experts who are currently working on the details, we will definitely make it public," Zakharova noted.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry earlier expressed readiness to organize a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow to discuss ways to implement agreements at the highest level, including the negotiation of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az