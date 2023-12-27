Moscow sees good prospects for Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow sees good prospects for the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“We see good prospects for the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku on the basis of trilateral agreements. There is a prerequisite for the establishment of relations between Armenia and Türkiye,” she said.

“In general, we are interested in reducing tension in the South Caucasus and unlocking the rich potential of this region, which, among other things, could be facilitated by expanding cooperation within the framework of the consultative regional platform "3+3" (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Türkiye and Iran),” Zakharova added.

News.Az