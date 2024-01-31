Moscow sees implementation of trilateral agreements as ‘guarantor’ of peace in South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The implementation of the trilateral agreements reached by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders is the best guarantor of peace in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“We are confident that the best guarantee of establishing stability and sustainable long-term peace in the South Caucasus is the speedy resumption of the implementation of a set of trilateral agreements at the highest level, concluded between 2020 and 2022,” Zakharova said.

The spokesperson added that the agreements include a non-alternative roadmap for reconciliation between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the development of a peace treaty between the two countries.

News.Az