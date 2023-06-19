Moscow sees no alternative to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk has said that there is no alternative to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the best way to achieve peace is to open up opportunities for people to interact and follow the same path.

“The trilateral working group consisting of vice-premiers [of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia] has worked out a unique format of relations. At our level, the draft document has been formulated and almost completely agreed upon, although the main question is: how will they interact with each other when crossing the border, and to what extent will their safety be ensured when moving through the territory of another state?," Overchuk said last week in an interview with TASS.

Overchuk noted that the opening of transport links in the region would begin with the restoration of the Arazdayan-Julfa-Mehri-Horadiz railway, and this sets the main approaches based on respect for the sovereignty of the parties.

The Russian official added that Azerbaijan is trying to establish direct and convenient transport links between the western regions of its country and Nakhchivan as soon as possible.

“In addition, it is obvious that the railway will stretch further to Iran and Türkiye, making it one of the most important transport routes in Eurasia,” Overchuk said.

News.Az