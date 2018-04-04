Moscow shopping centre fire: Russian emergency services report casualties

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire has broken out at the Persei shopping complex in the west of Moscow, with Russian media quoting emergency services sources as saying they are dealing with casualties, the Independent reports.

According to multiple reports, the blaze began in a stockroom on the third floor, before spreading to the roof of the building. Three hundred people have been evacuated.

It comes less than two weeks after a major fire at a shopping centre in Kemerovo, Siberia, killed 64 people, most of them children.

