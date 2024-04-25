Moscow slams distorted Armenian media reports on Russian leadership’s statements on Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian media shamelessly twisted the words and actions of the Russian leadership regarding the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Zakharova noted that Azerbaijan has returned its own territories recognized by the international community.

“The above-mentioned throw-ins and fakes are intended to confuse the Armenian and international community,” she said.

Zakharova reminded that it was the Armenian leadership that recognized Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory, which can be traced by the relevant quotes of the country's officials.

She stressed that attention should be paid to these statements, and not to "throw-ins" by Armenian media and not to "attempts to invent something that did not happen".

News.Az