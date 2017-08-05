Moscow slams new EU sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian foreign ministry has expressed “deep regret” over Brussels' decision to expand the anti-Russian sanction list.

The ministry called it an “unfriendly and unjustified” move and said Moscow reserves the right to institute reciprocal measures, according to RT.

The statement reads that a “loose interpretation” of the sanctions policy used by Germany, which called for new sanctions against Moscow, is “in direct contradiction to both international law and the principle of international relations.”

However, the statement said Russia is still “interested in keeping and developing economic cooperation with both Germany and the EU” as is still “committed to all obligations it took on.” Moscow aims at “overcoming all [the] negative effects of sanctions,” it added.

