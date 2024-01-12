Moscow slams Yerevan’s allegations of so-called “ethnic cleansing” in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, on Friday commented on Armenia’s allegations of the so-called “ethnic cleansing” in Karabakh, News.Az reports.

“I would like to receive facts if there are any documents from any international organization, that Yerevan considers authoritative. For example, the UN or any other organization. If there is a document or any statement that would testify that such 'ethnic cleansing' took place, kindly provide us with references to the document,” Zakharova said at a briefing.

Back on October 1, 2023, a UN mission arrived in Karabakh to get acquainted with the situation on the spot and determine the humanitarian needs of the residents. The mission included representatives from various UN agencies.

In its statement, the UN mission refuted Armenia's above-mentioned claims.

“A United Nations mission, led by Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, visited the Karabakh region in Azerbaijan on October 1. Traveling from Aghdam, the mission visited the city of Khankendi, where the team met with the local population and saw first-hand the situation regarding health and education facilities," the statement said.

"In parts of the city that the team visited, they saw no damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and housing, or to cultural and religious structures. The mission saw that the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan was preparing for the resumption of health services and some utilities in the city," noted the statement.

News.Az