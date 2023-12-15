Moscow snowfall hits 150-year high as snowdrifts reach unprecedented 49 cm

+ ↺ − 16 px

The height of the snow cover in wintry Moscow has reached its maximum in the century-and-a-half history of regular meteorological measurements, with snowdrifts in the Russian capital city have grown to 49 centimeters over the past day, senior meteorologist at the Phobos Center Yevgeny Tishkovets wrote on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"In Moscow, there are such snowdrifts, which on December 15 had never been in nearly 150 years of regular meteorological measurements," the message says.

One-fifth of the monthly precipitation fell over the past day in Moscow, and in the Moscow region - a third of the norm in December, senior meteorologist at the Phobos Center Yevgeny Tishkovets wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Cyclone "Vanya" unleashed abnormal snowfalls on Russia. During the day, 11 mm of precipitation fell at the VDNKh principal weather station in the capital, which is one-fifth of the total monthly volume, in Tushino, it was 8 mm, in Balchug - 9 mm," the message says.

It is noted that the snow record for this day, held for 104 years, when the snow gauge in Moscow showed 32 cm in 1919, has been broken. "And now, December 15, 2023 deservedly becomes the record holder for snowdrifts," Tishkovets added.

News.Az