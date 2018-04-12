Moscow: Some political forces in West had negative opinion on Azerbaijan’s presidential election beforehand

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has commented on the preliminary conclusion of Western organizations in connection with the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaij

A large number of international observers monitoring the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Zakharova told a press conference on Thursday, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.

“It’s a fact. All of them must express their opinions. However, we clearly understood and said that a number of political forces in the West had a negative opinion on the presidential election in Azerbaijan beforehand. We witness such a biased and pre-formulated approach by Western non-governmental organizations not only in relation to Azerbaijan but also to many countries,” Zakharova added.

