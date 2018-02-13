Moscow, Tehran in talks to use national currencies: Russian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Ambassador to Tehran has said that Russia hopes to achieve progress in talks with Iran on using national currencies in settlements in 2018.

“Central banks’ working groups have met several times. As far as we can understand, intense contacts and negotiations are underway,” Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with TASS on Sunday.

In March 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, said the two countries would be working on favorable conditions for using national currencies in settlements.

News.Az

