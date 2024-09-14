Moscow-Tehran relations pose no threat to third countries' security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that the collaboration between Moscow and Tehran does not impact the security of other countries.

The United States should not interfere in military-technical affairs of Russia and Iran, he emphasized.“Our cooperation is time-tested. It does not contain elements that violate anything in terms of international obligations or in any way negatively affect someone's security or regional balances,” Ryabkov told reporters, Sputnik news agency reported.The two countries have deep cooperation in the fields of politics, economy and transport, he added.“There is also military-technical cooperation. No one denies this. But it is not the US' business to interfere and poke its nose into others’ issues. They should deal with their own problems,” the deputy foreign minister noted.

News.Az