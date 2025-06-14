Yandex metrika counter

Moscow thanks Baku for assisting in return of Russian nationals from Iran

  • Politics
  • Share
Moscow thanks Baku for assisting in return of Russian nationals from Iran
Photo: Russia's Embassy in Azerbaijan

Russia's Foreign Ministry has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for providing critical support in the return of Russian nationals from Iran, following recent Israeli attacks.

In a statement, the ministry acknowledged Azerbaijan's role in facilitating transportation from the Azerbaijani-Iranian border to Baku, offering hotel accommodations, and assisting with their journey back to Russia, News.Az reports.

On the night of June 14, 2025, the first group of 86 Russian citizens, including two children, crossed into Azerbaijan via the Astara checkpoint. This operation was coordinated with the Russian embassies in Tehran and Baku.

Among the group was a film crew led by renowned Russian filmmaker Fyodor Bondarchuk. Alongside Russian nationals, the group also included citizens from Belarus, Latvia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      