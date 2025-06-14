Moscow thanks Baku for assisting in return of Russian nationals from Iran

In a statement, the ministry acknowledged Azerbaijan's role in facilitating transportation from the Azerbaijani-Iranian border to Baku, offering hotel accommodations, and assisting with their journey back to Russia, News.Az reports.

On the night of June 14, 2025, the first group of 86 Russian citizens, including two children, crossed into Azerbaijan via the Astara checkpoint. This operation was coordinated with the Russian embassies in Tehran and Baku.

Among the group was a film crew led by renowned Russian filmmaker Fyodor Bondarchuk. Alongside Russian nationals, the group also included citizens from Belarus, Latvia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.