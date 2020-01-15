Moscow to host CIS+WORLD international economic forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Economic Forum CIS+WORLD will be held at the World Trade Center (WTC) in Moscow on March 13. The event will be organized in partnership with CIS Executive Committee, AZERTAC reported.

Deputy heads of government, ministers of CIS countries, heads of the CIS Executive Committee, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), representatives of state and executive authorities, industry and banking associations, business and tourism associations, entrepreneurs in the IT industry, media representatives and partners will attend the Forum.

The Forum is aimed at developing the strategic economic cooperation of the CIS countries, strengthening stability and expanding the multilateral constructive dialogue for the benefit of the global world and progress.

The International Tourism Congress CIS+WORLD 2020 will also be held within the forum, which will highlight innovative potential of cooperation in the field of international tourism. The event participants will be able to discover new economic, social and expert opportunities of the CIS+ WORLD international program developed by the Tourism Committee of the CIS Economic Development Business Center.

