Moscow to host concert commemorating Muslim Magomayev
- 14 Aug 2017 11:11
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124426
- Culture
- Share https://news.az/news/moscow-to-host-concert-commemorating-muslim-magomayev Copied
The two-part concert will feature songs from the famous singer`s repertoire.
A concert marking the 75th anniversary of world-renowned singer and composer, People's Artist of USSR Muslim Magomayev will be held in Crocus City Hall, Moscow, on October 21.
The two-part concert will feature songs from the famous singer`s repertoire.
A televised version of the concert will be shown on the Channel One Russia.
News.Az