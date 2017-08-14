Yandex metrika counter

Moscow to host concert commemorating Muslim Magomayev

A concert marking the 75th anniversary of world-renowned singer and composer, People's Artist of USSR Muslim Magomayev will be held in Crocus City Hall, Moscow, on October 21.

The two-part concert will feature songs from the famous singer`s repertoire.

A televised version of the concert will be shown on the Channel One Russia.

