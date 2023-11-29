Moscow to host ministerial meeting of Caspian countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministers of five Caspian littoral countries will gather on December 5 in Moscow, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, announced at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“On December 5, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian states: Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan is planned in Moscow, chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” she said.

Zakharova noted that the Russian foreign minister will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.

