Moscow urges Baku and Yerevan to take necessary measures to stabilize situation

Moscow urges the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to take necessary measures to stabilize the situation.

“We support the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs that calls for the cessation of violence and resumption of negotiation,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said commenting on the killing of two Azerbaijani civilians, including a toddler, as well as the wounding of another person as a result of the shelling of Armenian armed units on July 4.



Zakharova said that as the conflict parties inform, the ceasefire on the contact line of troops was violated on July 4 evening.



“Consequently, there were casualties among civilians, and a child was killed. We offer our condolences to relatives of the deceased. We consider the bloodshed unacceptable and urge the conflict parties to take necessary measures to stabilize the situation”, she added.



On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.



As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Sarvinaz Guliyeva, 52, was wounded.

