Moscow-Washington contacts remain intensive: Kremlin

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that contacts between Moscow and Washington are ongoing and remain quite intensive.

"We continue our contacts with the American side. Those continuing contacts are quite intensive," Peskov noted, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"The list of Russian and Ukrainian installations covered by a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy facilities was agreed on quite fast yesterday precisely thanks to those contacts," he stated.

The Kremlin posted the list of Russian and Ukrainian installations covered by a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy facilities approved by Moscow and Washington on Tuesday. The list comprises refineries, oil and gas pipelines and oil storage facilities, including pump stations, power generating and transmitting infrastructure, specifically power plants, substations, transformers, distribution switchgear, nuclear power plants and dams of hydropower plants. The moratorium is in effect for thirty days from March 18 and may be extended by a mutual agreement. Violation of the moratorium by either party in Russia or Ukraine automatically terminates its effect.

