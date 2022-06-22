Yandex metrika counter

Moscow welcomes efforts to restore transport links in South Caucasus

Moscow commends the reactivation of the Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral working group on restoring economic and transport links in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said at a weekly briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The spokesperson recalled that the 10th meeting of the working group took place on June 3, 2022.

“The sides concurred with a number of issues. The relevant discussions were held on June 16-17 on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The Russian side will continue to make its contribution to the peace process,” Zakharova added.


News.Az 

