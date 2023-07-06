Moscow welcomes progress in Baku-Yerevan talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow welcomes progress in the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Commenting on the recent meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in the United States, Zakharova said: “We welcome the progress made during the negotiations on the development of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as we welcome all positive steps in this direction.”

Zakharova added that the Russian side will continue efforts to bring the parties closer to reaching an agreement.

News.Az