Yandex metrika counter

Moscow will ensure implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh – Lavrov

  • Region
  • Share
Moscow will ensure implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh – Lavrov

Moscow will ensure the implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh reached by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov was speaking at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow, News.Az reports.

He noted that Moscow will also ensure the operation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in accordance with the mandate.

According to the top diplomat, the Russian and Armenian leaders are expected to meet soon.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      