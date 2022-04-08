Moscow will ensure implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh – Lavrov

Moscow will ensure the implementation of trilateral agreements on Karabakh reached by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov was speaking at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow, News.Az reports.

He noted that Moscow will also ensure the operation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in accordance with the mandate.

According to the top diplomat, the Russian and Armenian leaders are expected to meet soon.

News.Az