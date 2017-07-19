Yandex metrika counter

Moscow-Yerevan plane makes emergency landing due to passenger’s deteriorating condition

  • World
  • Share
Moscow-Yerevan plane makes emergency landing due to passenger’s deteriorating condition

An airplane heading from Moscow to Yerevan had to make an emergency landing on Sunday amid reports raising alarm about a passenger’s deteriorating condition.

The plane landed at the airport of the south-western city Volgograd, Satenik Hovhannisyan, a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Department, told Tert.am.

“After the landing, the passenger passed away while being taken to a medical center. [S]he was an 81-year-old citizen of Russia,” Hovhannisyan said.

The plane later continued the flight and landed in Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport at 10:20pm local time.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      