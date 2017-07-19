Moscow-Yerevan plane makes emergency landing due to passenger’s deteriorating condition

+ ↺ − 16 px

An airplane heading from Moscow to Yerevan had to make an emergency landing on Sunday amid reports raising alarm about a passenger’s deteriorating condition.

The plane landed at the airport of the south-western city Volgograd, Satenik Hovhannisyan, a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Department, told Tert.am.

“After the landing, the passenger passed away while being taken to a medical center. [S]he was an 81-year-old citizen of Russia,” Hovhannisyan said.

The plane later continued the flight and landed in Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport at 10:20pm local time.

News.Az

