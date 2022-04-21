Mosque blast in northern Afghanistan kills at least 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 30 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, News.Az reports citing Khaama Press.

According to doctors, 80 injured were also admitted to hospitals. They said that these data are still preliminary and the death toll may increase.

Eyewitnesses report that the explosion occurred in the mosque, where worshipers gathered in the afternoon. It is alleged that Shia Muslims may have been the target.

Meanwhile, the exact location of the explosion is still unknown. Law enforcement officers have not yet found out whether the bomb was planted inside the mosque or detonated outside in a crowd of people.

Afghanistan International TV channel reported that ISIS terrorist group is responsible for the explosion in Mazar-i-Sharif.

News.Az