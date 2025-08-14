Mossad chief visits Qatar, Israeli officials say

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mossad chief David Barnea is visiting Qatar in an effort to restart peace negotiations over Gaza, Israeli officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The visit follows reports that Hamas expressed eagerness to resume ceasefire talks during a recent meeting with Egypt’s intelligence chief in Cairo, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meanwhile, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced plans to advance a long-delayed West Bank settlement project. According to his office, the move would effectively “bury” the prospects of a future Palestinian state.

