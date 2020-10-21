Most Azerbaijani monuments in occupied territories Armenianized or destroyed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Comprehensive measures are needed to monitor, restore, preserve and research Azerbaijani historical and cultural monuments that were located in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture told Trend on Oct.21.

The service noted that most of the monuments in the occupied territories were either Armenianized or destroyed.

“Undoubtedly, one of the main issues of concern to us about immovable historical and cultural monuments is the fate of our historical monuments located in the territories occupied by Armenia,” the service said.

“We hope that the valiant army of Azerbaijan will soon liberate all the occupied territories, and our spiritual heritage, historical and cultural monuments, which have been destroyed for about 30 years, will be restored," added the service.

News.Az

News.Az