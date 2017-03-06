Yandex metrika counter

Most components of Caspian Sea Convention agreed upon — Lavrov

  • World
  • Share
Most components of Caspian Sea Convention agreed upon — Lavrov

"We have discussed this situation quite substantively."

Most components of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea have been agreed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mamedyarov on Monday, according to TASS.

"We have discussed this situation quite substantively and most components of the draft Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea have been agreed," the foreign minister said.

"Experts continue work on remaining questions. There are not many of them," Lavrov said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      