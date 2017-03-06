Most components of Caspian Sea Convention agreed upon — Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Most components of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea have been agreed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mamedyarov on Monday, according to TASS.

"We have discussed this situation quite substantively and most components of the draft Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea have been agreed," the foreign minister said.

"Experts continue work on remaining questions. There are not many of them," Lavrov said.

