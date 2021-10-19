Most coronavirus infection cases in Azerbaijan fall on Baku

Most coronavirus infection cases in Azerbaijan fall on Baku

The biggest number of coronavirus-infected people in Azerbaijan fell on the capital city of Baku – 54 percent, News.Az reports citing www.koronavirusinfo.az website.

Baku is followed by Absheron district (13.4 percent), Aran zone (12.2 percent), Ganja-Gazakh zone (7.1 percent), Shaki-Zagatala zone (3.6 percent), Guba-Khachmaz zone (3.1 percent), Lankaran district (2.5 percent), Mountain Shirvan (2.3 percent) and Upper Karabakh economic region (1.5 percent).

The smallest number of infected people is in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan - 0.06 percent of the total number of cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

As of Oct.18, Azerbaijan has detected 1,245 new COVID-19 cases, 409 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died.

Up until now, 503,452 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 478,812 of them have recovered, and 6,778 people have died. Currently, 17,862 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

News.Az