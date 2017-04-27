Most expensive oil imported by China falls to share of Azerbaijan

In January-March 2017 Chian spent $40.82 billion for purchase of 104.77 million tonnes, relevantly up 78.7% and 15% from previous.

Saudi Arabia sold 14.36 million tonnes of oil, up 4.9% in comparison with a year earlier. China paid $ 5.72 billion, up 64.1% from previous year. Average price for 1 ton increased $398 from $144.

The second place was held by Russia. China purchased 13.58 million tonnes of oil, up 12% from 2016. Payment for these oil increased 74% to $5.52 billion. Average price amounted to $406.5 a ton.

Angola exported 12.88 million tonnes of oil, up 12.7% by contrast to a year earlier. China paid $5.06 billion, up 64.3% from 2016. Average price stood at $393 a ton.

Moreover, China imported 9.6 million tonnes of oil from Iraq, 8.87 million tonnes from Oman and 6.82 million tonnes from Iran, appropriately up 19.6%, 9.1% and 8% from 2016.

The most expensive oil imported by China fell to share of Azerbaijan - $436.7 a ton. The cheapest oil was purchased from Venezuela - $298.8 a ton.

