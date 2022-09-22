Most hospitals in Azerbaijan provided with Turkish-made equipment, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Most hospitals in Azerbaijan are provided with Turkish-made medical equipment, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of an Azerbaijani-Turkish Health Business Forum and Exhibition in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the roadmap for cooperation signed between the health ministries of Azerbaijan and Türkiye on May 17, 2022 in Ankara envisions the regular organization of business forums in both countries.

“More than 1,000 Turkish medicines have passed state registration in Azerbaijan. Representatives of the pharmaceutical sector of both countries, manufacturers of medical equipment, and representatives of the field of medical tourism,” he said.

“Hopefully our cooperation will continue to grow and the forum will open up new opportunities for investors. Such interaction in the healthcare sector will help increase the satisfaction of our citizens with the healthcare system, improve the health of the population and the quality of life,” the minister added.

