Most of Ahvaz attack terrorists arrested: Iran's intelligence minister

"Such a terrorist act will not affect Iranians' determination"

Most of the terrorists affiliated with Ahvaz deadly attack have been arrested, Iran Intelligence Minister said, IRNA reports.

'Such a terrorist act will not affect Iranians' determination,' Mahmoud Alavi said while addressing the funeral procession for martyrs of Ahvaz attack.

Iranians will not remain silent against such crimes, he added.

The terrorists were killed and all their affiliates will also be identified by police, intelligence, IRGC, Basij and Army forces.

Such terrorist incidents which happened in Khuzestan Province will create unity among people and will reinforce their determination against global arrogance, Alavi said.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 60 others injured during Saturday morning terror attack in Ahvaz, capital of Khuzestan Province, in southwestern Iran.

“The terrorists disguised as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Basiji (volunteer) forces opened fire at the authorities and people from behind the stand during the parade,' Governor of Khuzestan Gholam-Reza Shariati said earlier.

The self-proclaimed Saudi-affiliated Al-Ahwaz terrorist group claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The funeral procession for those who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack against a military parade in Ahvaz started on Monday morning with the attendance of Iran Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, Minister of Health and Medical Education Seyyed Hassan Hashemi, Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaei, Chairman of Iran Majlis (Parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Heshmatollah Falahat-Pisheh and some other officials.

