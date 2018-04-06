Mothers of Armenian soldiers say all murders in the army occur with Sargsyan's easy hand

In order for something to change in Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan should start with himself, Armenian media report.

Mothers of servicemen who died in the Armenian Armed Forces do not believe in the seven-year program to modernize the army, in connection with which a discussion was held in the Armenian Defense Ministry on the eve.

"All murders in the army occur with his easy hand, all the corruption manifestations come from his side. Nothing will change under his program, since the government remains unchanged. The system should change," protest participant Nana Muradyan said.

Other parents agree with her: "I do not believe either. The fish rots from the head. They must be pushed up with a root, brought to the square and poured with acid, and burned. Then something will change. There is no hope with these oligarchs."

