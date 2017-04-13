Mothers of deceased Armenian soldiers protest in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parents of Armenian soldiers who died in the army in non-war conditions organized a protest action, AzVision.az reports citing Armenian Media.

Gathering in front of the government building, mothers of soldiers demanded investigation of their children’s death cases.

"Criminal cases are closing under the name of suicide. Main perpetrators remain without punishment. We asked for help from the Prime Minister, but he didn`t receive us and direct us to the Minister of Defense. Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan says that he is unaware of such cases. Then what does he do?! He must apologise us," one of the protesters said.

News.Az

News.Az