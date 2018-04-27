Motor rally led by opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan heading to Gyumri

+ ↺ − 16 px

A motor rally led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan is headung to the Armenian city of Gyumri, where the rally will kick off at 6:00 PM.

Earlier, Pashinyan noted that all the actions in Yerevan will be suspended for a while, thus the activists can have a rest, but if they want, they can join him and go to Gyumri, news.am reports.

A rally will also be held in Vanadzor at 3pm on April 28 and in Yerevan on April 29, 30 and May 1.

News.Az

News.Az