Mott MacDonald develops a concept for municipal waste management in Baku

A meeting on the sanitary cleanliness of the capital and its districts has been held at the building of the Baku Mayor’s Office, Fineko/abc.az reports.

BMO spokesman says that UK’s well-known company Mott MacDonald is developing a concept for the export and management of household waste in Baku by order of the Baku city authorities.

"The leading experts and the management of this internationally-recognized company admit that despite the large territory, complex landscape, and windy weather, the situation with sanitary cleanliness in Baku is at the satisfactory level," the BMO said in a statement.

The situation in the area does not satisfy the Baku executive power, and it is going to increase attention and control over this sphere.

