MoU signed on implementation of ASAN Railway project

The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Idrak Technology Transfer LLC signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation regarding the implementation of the ASAN Railway project.

The document was signed Friday by Chairman of the State Agency Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov and President of Idrak Technology Transfer Hikmat Abdullayev, AzVision.az reports.

The memorandum provides for cooperation in the joint implementation of ASAN Railway, an innovative, unmanned taxi system, in order to ensure small passenger and freight transportation, as well as safe and quick travel to Azerbaijan’s regions.

ASAN Railway is the most environmentally friendly means of transportation, providing high-quality safety with electronics, robotics and internet solutions, and early arrival in any place.

The ASAN Railway system was first introduced to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the opening of the ASAN Hayat Complex in Imishli.

