Mount Etna’s eruption recorded on Sicily

An eruption of Sicily’s Mount Etna was recorded on Tuesday, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported, TASS reports.

According to the agency, the eruption from a crater on the south-eastern slope was accompanied by ejection of volcanic ash and lava flows. The heightened volcanic activity was recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at 16:10 local time (18:10 Moscow time).

Mount Etna, the largest active European volcano is under constant observation of specialists. Usually its activity does not represent any threat to residents.


