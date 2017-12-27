Mountain climbers go missing in Guba mountains - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry for Emergency Situations has begun searching for three mountaineers missing in Guba on December 23.

According to Oxu.Az, three members of the club of air and extreme sports Gilavar departed December 23 from Khinalig in the direction of Tufandag.

Since then, there has been no news from the climbers who were due to return on December 26, the ministry reports.

The Ministry launched search for these persons. A helicopter is involved in the search operations.

News.Az

