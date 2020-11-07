Movement in several Georgian cities to be restricted from November 9

From Monday, November 9, movement in big cities: Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Zugdidi, Gori, and Poti will be restricted from 22:00 to 5:00 in the morning.

The Vice-Prime Minister of Georgian Maia Tskitishvili communicated the information during the briefing held at the Government Administration, InterPressNews reports.

"This restriction will apply to pedestrians as well as to vehicles. The restriction will not affect international road transport and those persons and their vehicles that are operating for strategic facilities, as well as medical facilities, pharmaceutical establishments, media establishments, and delivery services", Tskitishvili said.

