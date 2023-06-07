Movement of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh through Lachin checkpoint ensured - defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The transparent and regulated movement of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Russian peacekeeping forces through the border checkpoint on the road in both directions was ensured, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation headed by Hungarian Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan has established a border crossing and control point at the end of the Lachin road on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in order to suppress the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment for illegal Armenian formations, foreign citizens’ unlawful visits, intensive looting of Azerbaijani natural resources and other unlawful activities.

The minister also informed his Hungarian counterpart about the provocations committed by the Armenian side on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed.

News.Az