Movses Aristakisyan: "We are paying for dollar stability with a growing public debt for"

Chairman of the organization "Center for Economic Law" Movses Aristakisyan believes that the objective rate is 600 drams for 1 dollar.

He says that the authorities simply maintain a stable price. In addition, he said, the rate remains the same at the expense of the country's growing foreign debt. "For a long time, the rate stability was provided by intervention, but now we are keeping it out of debt, which will soon exceed $ 7 bn. This is the price that we pay for the retention of the dollar," he said.

According to him, today the currency is not in a natural state, the currency should correspond to economic growth, but there is no economic growth in the country. He listed the Karabakh conflict and EAEC membership as the obstacles for this.

News.Az

