MP Aflatun Amashov proposes changing legal status of Press Council

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Press Council, MP Aflatun Amashov has made a proposal to adopt a separate law on the Press Council and change the organization’s legal

He noted that there is a serious need to change the legal status of the Press Council and adopt a separate law on the organization.

Today in the press there are people who denigrate journalists’ image. We suffer from “racketeering journalism”. After the Press Council’s legal status is renewed, we will take a serious step towards combating “racketeering journalism” and balancing media,” Amashov added.

